Courage Miller Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after buying an additional 106,146 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,856. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $86.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

