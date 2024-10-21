Arlington Partners LLC Buys 2,860 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.7% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $398.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

See Also

