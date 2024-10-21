Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

