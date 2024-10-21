Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 15,297 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.98. 10,436,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,046,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.