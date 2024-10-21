Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.69.
Several research firms have weighed in on CHP.UN. Raymond James upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
