Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHP.UN. Raymond James upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

CHP.UN opened at C$14.65 on Wednesday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$15.33. The stock has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

(Get Free Report

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.