Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,787.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,973.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,857.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,554.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.59, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $811.99 and a 1 year high of $2,103.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

