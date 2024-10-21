Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $859.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.21. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 77,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,336,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after acquiring an additional 410,243 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 273,734 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 66.5% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 17.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 301,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

