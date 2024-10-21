Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 345,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 620,495 shares.The stock last traded at $22.69 and had previously closed at $22.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 892.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 1,702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

