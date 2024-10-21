Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TEVA opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,020,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 204,775 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

