Mizuho Increases Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $110.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.44.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Down 1.8 %

VRT opened at $112.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $135,987,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.