Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $4,117,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

