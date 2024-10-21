Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 6,295 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.7% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after acquiring an additional 338,494 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

QQQ stock traded down $2.95 on Monday, reaching $491.52. 10,001,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,870,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.15. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

