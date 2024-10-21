Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,408,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 157,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,061,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,561,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,263. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

