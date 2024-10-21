Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock traded up $22.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,996.13. 136,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,857.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,554.84. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $2,103.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

