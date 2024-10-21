Whittier Trust Co. Has $58.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $58,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,293,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,676,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,495,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

