Kennedy Investment Group Sells 154 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kennedy Investment Group decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.8% of Kennedy Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,477 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,716 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $228,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.44. 2,480,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671,717. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.77 and a 200 day moving average of $167.24. The company has a market cap of $399.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PG

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.