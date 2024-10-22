Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up approximately 2.7% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter worth approximately $865,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 178.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,757,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 938,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

BN traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 310,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BN shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

