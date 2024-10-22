Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Stash Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Stash Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 40.3% of Stash Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stash Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Exchange Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.77. 505,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,357. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.70. The company has a market cap of $430.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.