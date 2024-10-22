Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 801 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $906.98. 37,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $921.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $859.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.