Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.96 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Toncoin has a market cap of $17.96 billion and $174.31 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $5.26 or 0.00007785 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,562.73 or 0.99993108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00013098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007635 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00065469 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,664,941 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,643,355.4139 with 2,539,511,521.8747144 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.22844043 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 582 active market(s) with $181,238,135.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.