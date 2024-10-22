Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 872 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $340,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 145,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,416,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM remained flat at $41.04 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 409,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,827. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

