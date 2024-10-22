Sky Investment Group LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 142,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 161,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter.

MCI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 5,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,383. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

