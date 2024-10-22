Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Trading Down 4.6% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $91.86 and last traded at $92.49. 315,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 346,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.97.
The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.
