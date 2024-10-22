Rodgers & Associates LTD Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $32,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $269.47. 60,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,524. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $274.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

