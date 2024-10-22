Rodgers & Associates LTD Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,334. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.79. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

