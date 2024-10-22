Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.97. 519,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

