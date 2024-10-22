Oldfield Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $479,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 179,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 334,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,571,000 after purchasing an additional 95,434 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.95.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.47%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

