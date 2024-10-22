Sky Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.10. 272,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.44. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -169.07%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

