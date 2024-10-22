Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chord Energy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,090,000 after buying an additional 741,705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 397.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,454,000 after buying an additional 1,269,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 107.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,813,000 after purchasing an additional 674,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,982,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,747,000 after buying an additional 165,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $129.94 on Tuesday. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $126.38 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day moving average of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

