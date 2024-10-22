Grace & White Inc. NY Acquires 11,300 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,012,000 after buying an additional 570,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,354,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,668,000 after buying an additional 1,794,333 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,816,000 after buying an additional 50,369 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,006,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after buying an additional 167,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,990,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,970,000 after buying an additional 446,340 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.08. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.