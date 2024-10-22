Grace & White Inc. NY Has $2.27 Million Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Graham during the second quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 8,163.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Graham by 57.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $339.50 million, a PE ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Graham had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

