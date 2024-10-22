Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DEO traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $161.64.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 71.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

