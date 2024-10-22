Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $227.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

