Farmland Partners Completes Sale of Farmland Portfolio for $289 Million

On October 16, 2024, Farmland Partners Inc. finalized the sale of a portfolio of 46 farms, totaling 41,554 acres of farmland across multiple states, for a combined purch

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2024

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

