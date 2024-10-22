RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 1,918 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RFP Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ IUSB remained flat at $46.06 on Tuesday. 290,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

