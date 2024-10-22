The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

ENSG traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.48. 4,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,963. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.69 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,118 shares of company stock worth $2,053,620. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

