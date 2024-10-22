Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $3,983,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IBIT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.43. 6,494,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,197,707. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.