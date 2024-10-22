Sweeney & Michel LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 823,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,242,000 after acquiring an additional 58,935 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,106. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $92.94 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $522.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

