Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 644 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Woodward comprises approximately 2.0% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $882,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $163.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,113. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.03 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.61.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. Woodward’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

