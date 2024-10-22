Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Issues Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.39), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NYSE DX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. 464,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,706. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $941.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 2,600.00%.

DX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

