Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KMI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 794,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,799,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 273,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

