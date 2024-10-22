Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.74 billion and $61.43 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $7.91 or 0.00011776 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00041159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,709,833 coins and its circulating supply is 472,601,150 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

