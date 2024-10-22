iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 20.7% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.