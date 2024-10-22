Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Ryan Specialty comprises about 1.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

