Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 2.9% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% in the 1st quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,828 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 33,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,645 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,398,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,930,000 after acquiring an additional 392,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 740,046 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

