Bayshore Asset Management LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter.

DFUS opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $63.54.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

