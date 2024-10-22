Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETV opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $14.12.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
