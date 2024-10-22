Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Sunday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

PPT stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

