Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 0.9 %
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $22.68.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
