Bayshore Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,170 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. NWI Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after buying an additional 5,263,305 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 730,121 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 717,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $10,506,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.23.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

